Shootout in southwest Pakistan kills 4 security forces,1 militant, officials say

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say militants have attacked a security post in the country’s southwest, triggering a shootout that left four police officers and a paramilitary soldier dead. A local police chief said on Sunday one of the militants was also killed while the others managed to escape to the mountainous terrain in the Shirani district, bordering North Waziristan where they have multiple hideouts. Security forces launched a search operation. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but militants from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, operate in the area and have been involved in past attacks on security forces in recent months.

