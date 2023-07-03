Black bear bites homeowner and attacks his dog; both are recovering

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man and his dog are recovering from injuries suffered after an encounter with a black bear in the man’s yard. State environmental officials say the dog spotted the bear as it was inspecting a birdfeeder on a porch Saturday in the western Connecticut town of Litchfield. The bear attacked the dog and bit the homeowner on the hand when he tried to intervene. The man was treated at a hospital, and the dog was sent to a veterinary hospital. Officials do not have an update on the dog’s condition.

