Drag queens are out, proud and loud in a string of coal towns, from a bingo hall to blue-collar bars

SHAMOKIN, Pa. (AP) — In red communities across America, lawmakers are pushing to restrict drag performances or LGBTQ+ rights. Yet deep in Pennsylvania coal country, The Associated Press followed for a year a family of drag performers firmly woven in the fabric of the larger community. The drag performers have hosted sold-out bingo to fundraise for a local theater and have packed bars and restaurants for Mimosas & Heels Drag Brunches for bridal parties and military members. The drag performers’ trouble is more likely to come from politicians passing laws restricting what they can do. A bill aimed at banning drag shows in public places remains stalled in a state Senate committee with little prospect of advancing.

By CAROLYN KASTER and CALVIN WOODWARD Associated Press

