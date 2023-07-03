EU commissioners arrive in Madrid to discuss plans for Spain’s EU presidency

MADRID (AP) — Commissioners of the European Union are meeting with the Spanish government to review Spain’s plans for its six-month Presidency of the EU Council. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her team arrived Monday for the one-day meeting in Madrid. Continued support for Ukraine, a migration pact, EU relations with Latin America and the reindustrialization of Europe are among Spain’s priorities for the six-month presidency. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez started the presidency Saturday with a lightning visit to Kyiv to underline the bloc’s support of Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.

