Greece’s new parliament sworn in following conservative party’s election victory

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s new lawmakers have been sworn in just over a week after a general election that saw a number of smaller fringe parties from the right and left of the political spectrum enter Parliament for the first time. The 300 members of parliament were inducted during a religious ceremony Monday. The June 25 elections returned conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to power for a second time in a landslide victory, crushing the left-wing opposition Syriza party and prompting opposition leader Alexis Tsipras to announce his resignation. Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party now holds a comfortable parliamentary majority, with 158 seats compared to Syriza’s 48. Three far-right parties and one representing the far left reached the 3% minimum threshold for parliamentary seats.

