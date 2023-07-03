Police officer and man are killed as Indiana hospital confrontation leads to gunfire

TELL CITY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a confrontation between police and a man at a hospital in southern Indiana led to gunfire that killed an officer and the man. State police say the shooting at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City killed Sgt. Heather Glenn and 34-year-old Sean Hubert. Police are offering few details and didn’t take questions from reporters at a news conference. Glenn had spent nearly 20 years with the Tell City Police Department and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. Tell City is a community of over 7,000 people. It’s across the Ohio River from Kentucky and about 150 miles south of Indianapolis.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.