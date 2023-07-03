Kimberly Palmer: Creative ways to cut your energy costs this summer

With energy prices rising and summer heat looming, it’s a good time to make sure your home is running as efficiently as possible. First, assess your current energy usage to look for leaks and wasted energy. Then, consider small changes around your everyday habits, such as turning lights off, unplugging electronics when they aren’t in use and adjusting the thermostat. Next, look at investing in small upgrades such as LED lighting and weather stripping, as well as more energy-efficient appliances. Finally, you might want to consider bigger home improvement projects such as installing solar energy panels or a more energy-efficient layout, which can pay off in the long run.

