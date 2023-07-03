Mexican president tells Americans not to vote for DeSantis because of Florida’s tough migrant law

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has called on U.S. citizens not to vote for Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis because of his state’s enactment of a tough immigration bill. The comments about the Florida law, which the Mexican government has said is likely to cause discrimination against migrants, marks President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s second recent break with Mexico’s tradition of non-intervention in the politics of other countries. In March, he called Peru’s government racist and illegitimate. Under the Florida law that went into effect July 1, employers who hire immigrants who are in the country illegally will face tough punishments. It also limits social services for immigrants lacking permanent legal status.

