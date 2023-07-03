Roger Federer will be celebrated at Wimbledon. A pregnant Serena Williams declined an invitation

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer will be back on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Not to compete. He’ll be feted for his record-setting career at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Federer announced his retirement last year. He won eight of his 20 Grand Slam singles championships at the All England Club. That is the most ever by a man and a mark that Novak Djokovic will try to equal this year. Martina Navratilova set the overall standard by claiming nine women’s singles titles at Wimbledon. The head of the All England Club says Serena Williams also was invited but will not attend because she is pregnant. Williams won seven Wimbledon singles trophies.

