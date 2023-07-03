Skip to Content
Senegalese President Macky Sall says he won’t seek a third term in 2024 elections after protests

By BABACAR DIONE
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegalese President Macky Sall says he will not seek a third term in the presidential elections set for February. The speech given live on his official Facebook page Monday evening comes after years of speculation over his future political intentions. The uncertainty has helped fuel opposition protests, some of which turned deadly last month. Sall said Monday that he would not be a candidate “even if the constitution allows me to do so.” Top opposition leader Ousmane Sonko already had called for more demonstrations around the West African country in the event Sall had instead announced his intention to run again.

