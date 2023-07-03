Slovakia central bank chief says he won’t step down despite bribery charges against him

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The head of Slovakia’s central bank — a member of the European Central Bank committee that decides monetary policy for 20 countries — says he won’t step down despite bribery charges against him. Peter Kazimir told reporters after his trial opened Monday that he hasn’t done anything wrong. Kazimir is accused of paying a bribe of 48,000 euros ($52,000) to the head of the country’s tax office in connection with a tax audit of several private companies. Kazimir is a member of the European Central Bank’s governing council, its main decision-making body.

