The aftermath of mass shootings infiltrates every corner of survivors’ lives

CHICAGO (AP) — Beyond medical bills in the millions and the weight of trauma and grief, mass shooting survivors and their family members contend with scores of changes showing how their lives have been upended by violence. From financial costs such as hospital bills, rehabilitation, counseling and a service animal to personal costs including giving up a career, strained relationships and the loss of autonomy and a sense of security, survivors from shootings in Uvalde, Colorado Springs, Las Vegas and Highland Park say a few tragic minutes have shifted their entire trajectories.

By CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press/Report for America

