United Airlines gets a handle on canceled flights, the CEO outlines how to prevent another meltdown

Published 10:26 AM

Air travel is getting a bit easier, thanks to a break in storms that have pummeled the East Coast. By late Monday morning, airlines had canceled fewer than 100 U.S. flights, although 1,000 were late, according to FlightAware. Besides the better weather, airlines also are running lighter schedules a day ahead of the July 4 holiday. Wednesday figures to be the next big test for the system. That’s when airlines have about 50,000 flights scheduled. Travel is fully recovered from the pandemic. Nearly 2.9 million people were screened at U.S. airports on Friday, that’s a record since the Transportation Security Administration started keeping track.

