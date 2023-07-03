What’s ‘Bidenomics’? The president hopes a dubious nation embraces his ideas condensed into the term

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has long struggled to neatly summarize his sprawling economic vision. It’s been hard for voters to digest the mix of infrastructure spending, tax hikes on companies, tax credits for parents, tax breaks for renewable energy, grants to build computer chip factories, insulin price caps and slogans like “Build Back Better.” Last week, the president gave a speech on “Bidenomics” in hopes that the term will lodge in voters’ brains ahead of the 2024 elections. That term joins Nixonomics, Carternomics, Reaganomics and other similar phrases meant to link policies with the man in the Oval Office.

