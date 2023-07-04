4 people, including a baby, died crossing the Rio Grande into Texas over the holiday weekend

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — An official says an infant was among four people who died while crossing the Rio Grande in the Texas border city of Eagle Pass in a 48-hour period over the Fourth of July weekend. Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez said on Twitter on Monday that DPS’ Tactical Marine Unit on Saturday recovered four people from the river, including a woman and baby girl who were later pronounced dead. He says two survivors were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol. Olivarez says a man’s body was recovered Sunday, and a woman’s body was recovered Monday.

