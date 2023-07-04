Arizona governor asked to rescind executive order limiting prosecution of abortion-related cases

PHOENIX (AP) — Twelve of Arizona’s 15 county attorneys are calling for Gov. Katie Hobbs to rescind her recent executive order that limits them from prosecuting abortion-related cases. The attorneys sent a letter to Hobbs saying the governor’s office should not interfere with the discretion of prosecutors in fulfilling their duties as elected officials. A gubernatorial spokesman says the governor will not rescind the order. Hobbs’ June 22 order gave state Attorney General Kris Mayes the power to handle any attempted county prosecution under state abortion laws. Abortions are currently allowed in Arizona in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy under a 2022 law.

