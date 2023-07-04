Bodies of 4 men, 2 women found near northern Mexico city of Monterrey

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in northern Mexico say the the bodies of four men and two women have been found near the city of Monterrey. Prosecutors in the border state of Nuevo Leon say the victims appear to have been shot and had their hands tied. The bodies were found early Tuesday on the side of a street in Apodaca, a suburb of Monterrey. Local media report that the six may have been tortured before being shot in the head. Monterrey was hit by a wave of drug cartel violence in the 2010s, but has been somewhat more peaceful in recent years.

