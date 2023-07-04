Chanel couture makes a subdued ode to Parisian elegance in fall-winter collection
By THOMAS ADAMSON
AP Fashion Writer
PARIS (AP) — The cobblestoned banks of the Seine served as the stage for Chanel’s fall-winter runway show and celebrated the soul of Paris. With the Eiffel Tower standing tall in the distance, models strutted over the uneven terrain lined with what looked like charming book stalls. But on closer examination, they were artfully curated homages to the brand’s legacy, showcasing biographies of the legendary Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel and postcards of actresses associated with the house, such as Vanessa Paradis, a contemporary incarnation of Parisienne allure.