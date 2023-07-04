Russian military says it fended off Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

The Russian military says it has fended off a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow that prompted authorities to briefly close one of the city’s airports. Tuesday’s attack, which follows previous similar raids on the Russian capital, comes after a mutiny launched by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, which saw his Wagner troops approach Moscow in the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin in more than two decades. Ukrainian authorities didn’t claim responsibility for the raid. The Russian Defense Ministry said four drones were downed by air defenses on the outskirts of Moscow and one was jammed and forced down. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that there were no casualties or damage.

By The Associated Press

