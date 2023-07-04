What to expect during the ranked choice voting count in New York City Council races

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York City elections officials will begin releasing preliminary results Wednesday from ranked choice voting in last week’s City Council primaries. The city is still in the process of tabulating first round results, so those results may change in the coming days and weeks as additional ballots are tallied. Voting in the local primaries concluded last Tuesday, but winners have yet to be determined in some City Council contests, including several that could advance to ranked choice voting and be subject to subsequent rounds of ballot-counting.

