Woman rescued after days stuck in swamp in Massachusetts park after hikers hear screams, police say

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — A woman who went missing last week has been found alive in a swampy area of a Massachusetts state park after hikers heard her cries for help. Police said 31-year-old Emma Tetewsky was reported missing June 26. On Monday evening, hikers called 911 to report they heard a woman screaming for help in a swampy area of Borderland State Park, south of Boston. Arriving officers could hear Tetewsky’s cries but couldn’t see her. Investigators say the officers waded through dense brush and wetlands to reach the woman. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Investigators said the woman might have been trapped there for days.

