1 dead, 6 hurt in July Fourth block party shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland sheriff’s office says a 14-year-old boy was killed and six other people were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July block party on the Eastern Shore. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says its criminal investigation division responded to a report of a shooting early Wednesday in Salisbury. The sheriff’s office says investigators determined that seven people were shot and one victim, a 14-year-old boy, died at a hospital. The other six victims were being treated at a hospital, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening. Capt. Timothy Robinson says no arrests have been made, but there is an active investigation.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.