Accuser says Kevin Spacey grope wasn’t a caress: ‘It was like a cobra … angry’
By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — A man who says Kevin Spacey made crude and racially offensive remarks before grabbing his genitals said he kept the degrading incident boxed up inside for more than a decade. He says he feared no one would believe his word against that of an Oscar-winning “golden boy.” The man finally told police five years ago and his interview with an officer was played for jurors Wednesday at Spacey’s sex crimes trial in a London courtroom. The 63-year-old American actor has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges involving alleged nonconsenual sexual encounters with four men from 2001 to 2013, when he worked at London’s Old Vic Theatre.