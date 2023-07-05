Skip to Content
First of 2 Iowa teens scheduled to be sentenced in 2021 beating death of teacher

Published 10:11 PM

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — The first of two Iowa teenagers who pleaded guilty to fatally beating their high school Spanish teacher with a baseball bat is to be sentenced Thursday. Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale pleaded guilty in April to the 2021 attack on Nohema Graber in a park where the 66-year-old teacher regularly walked after school. Prosecutors say the teens were angry at Graber because of a bad grade she had given Miller. Miller will be the first sentenced after he pleaded guilty as part of an agreement in which prosecutors recommended a term of between 30 years and life in prison, with the possibility of parole.

Associated Press

