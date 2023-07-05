Pence says Trump and DeSantis do not understand broader importance of US military aid to Ukraine

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Mike Pence says Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis do not grasp the broader implications of their call for limited military assistance to Ukraine. The former vice president spoke with The Associated Press in Iowa Wednesday. Pence says “the former president and the governor of Florida just don’t understand Americans’ national interest in supporting the Ukrainian military in repelling the Russian military in Ukraine.” Pence is competing with Trump and DeSantis for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. He visited Ukraine last week, and says, “Make no mistake, China is watching.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.