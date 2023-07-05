Suspect, 40, arraigned on murder charges in Philadelphia mass shooting that killed 5
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 40-year-old accused of killing a man in a house and then gunning down four others “seemingly at random” on the streets of a southwest Philadelphia neighborhood before surrendering to police officers has been arraigned on murder and other charges. Prosecutors said Kimbrady Carriker was arraigned Wednesday on five counts of murder as well as charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons counts of possession without a license and carrying firearms in public. A 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old youth were also wounded by gunfire and another 2-year-old boy and a woman were hit by shattered glass in the Monday night violence.