Israeli forces shell southern Lebanon border village after rocket lands near disputed territory

BEIRUT (AP) — Israeli forces have shelled a southern Lebanese border village after several explosions were heard in a disputed area where the borders of Syria, Lebanon and Israel meet. Tensions continue to flare in the border area over two tents erected by the militant group Hezbollah and Israel’s building of a wall around the Lebanese part of a village that Israeli troops captured during the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war. A Lebanese military official says one rocket was fired toward Israel from the border town of Kfar Chouba and that Israeli forces responded with two rocket attacks. The Israeli Defense Forces say a Lebanese rocket landed in Israeli territory near the border.

By BASSEM MROUE and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

