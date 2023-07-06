Missing 2-year-old girl is found dead in Detroit, after her disappearance sparked massive search

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Authorities in Michigan say a missing 2-year-old girl has been found dead in Detroit. Chief Ellery Sosebee of the Lansing Police Department confirms that the body of Wynter Cole Smith was discovered Wednesday evening, three days after her disappearance, which sparked a massive search. The body was located near a municipal airport about 6 miles (10 kilometers) northeast of downtown Detroit. Sosebee says the investigation “has moved from a missing child case to a homicide investigation.” A suspect has been arrested and is accused of stabbing the girl’s mother, his ex-girlfriend. He faces charges including attempted murder. Police said he also stole the woman’s car and took the toddler with him on Sunday.

