Pakistan: Death toll from 2 weeks of monsoon rains rises to at least 55, including 8 children

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Officials in Pakistan say the death toll from two weeks of monsoon rains rose to at least 55 on Thursday after at least 12 people, including eight children, died in weather-related incidents in Pakistan amid fears of flash floods, authorities said. The eastern city of Lahore witnessed a record-breaking downpour the previous day, flooding many streets and disrupting normal life. Since Wednesday, 19 people have died in the city due to collapsing roofs and electrocution, officials said. At least eight children died when a massive landslide hit Shangla, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. Other missing children were feared buried under the mud.

