Belarus shows off a military camp to host Russia’s Wagner mercenaries after a failed mutiny

NEAR TSEL, Belarus (AP) — The Belarusian military has shown off a field camp it has offered to Russia’s Wagner military contractor if it relocates to Belarus under a deal that ended its mutiny. An assistant to Belarus’ defense minister told international reporters Friday that Wagner troops could use the former Belarusian army camp near Tsel, about 90 kilometers (55 miles) southeast of Minsk that could accommodate about 5,000 troops. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is in Russia and his troops have remained at their home camps. Lukashenko said his government offered Wagner the use of Belarusian military camps but that the company had not made a final decision yet.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.