Election on constitutional amendments in Ohio could impact abortion rights measure

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Voter registration closes Monday in Ohio for a high-stakes Aug. 8 election on whether to make it tougher to amend the state constitution. Early in-person voting starts Tuesday. If approved, Issue 1 would raise the threshold for passing future constitutional changes from a simple majority in place since 1912 to a 60% supermajority. The higher bar would have immediate consequences for an abortion rights amendment in the works for fall. Since the landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion was overturned last summer, amendments protecting access to abortion in other states have passed handily — but generally with less than 60% of the vote.

