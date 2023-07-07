Kentucky AG challenges federal judge’s blocking of state law banning transgender youth treatment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is challenging a federal judge’s injunction that blocks portions of a new state law that bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Cameron filed an emergency motion to the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Friday. It challenges last month’s federal court ruling that temporarily blocks parts of the Kentucky law prohibiting the use of puberty blockers and hormones on minor children. Seven transgender minors and their parents sued to block the law. They argue that it violates their constitutional rights and interferes with parental rights.

