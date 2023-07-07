Muslims across Pakistan hold anti-Sweden rallies to denounce burning of Islam’s holy book

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Muslims in Pakistan are holding rallies to observe a “Day of the Sanctity of Quran” after the prime minister of the South Asian Islamic nation issued a call for anti-Sweden protests over last week’s burning of Islam’s holy book in Stockholm. The biggest anti-Sweden rallies were expected Friday in the eastern city of Lahore and in Karachi, the largest city in the country. In the capital, Islamabad, lawyers outside the Supreme Court demanding the severing of diplomatic ties with Sweden. Anger has grown in Muslim countries since last Wednesday when a man identified in Swedish media as a Christian from Iraq burned the Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm on the festival of Eid al-Adha.

