Skip to Content
AP National

Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz shines on the field and in ad for new ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie

KIFI
By
Published 5:59 PM

By JOE TOTORAITIS
Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz has been a breakout star on the field, and now he’s tackling acting. De La Cruz appears alongside soccer star Alex Morgan and NFL standout Odell Beckham Jr. in a new advertisement for the upcoming movie “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” starring Tom Cruise. The three athletes show off their speed in homage to Cruise’s signature sprint in the long-running action franchise. De La Cruz, a 21-year-old third baseman, swings a bat and runs in the ad. He filmed his portion about two weeks ago. He says he’s never done any acting in front of an audience.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content