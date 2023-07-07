Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz shines on the field and in ad for new ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz has been a breakout star on the field, and now he’s tackling acting. De La Cruz appears alongside soccer star Alex Morgan and NFL standout Odell Beckham Jr. in a new advertisement for the upcoming movie “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” starring Tom Cruise. The three athletes show off their speed in homage to Cruise’s signature sprint in the long-running action franchise. De La Cruz, a 21-year-old third baseman, swings a bat and runs in the ad. He filmed his portion about two weeks ago. He says he’s never done any acting in front of an audience.

