Sweden’s city of Malmo will host the 2024 Eurovision pop music contest

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish city of Malmo will host the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in the same venue that housed the colorful and eclectic music competition in 2012. Swedish organizers said Friday that the 68th edition will be held at the Malmo Arena. In May, Sweden won this year’s contest in Liverpool with the power ballad “Tattoo” by Swedish singer Loreen, who also won the 2012 Eurovision. The host country usually is the winner of the previous year’s event, but 2022 runner-up Britain hosted this year on behalf of the winner, Ukraine. Sweden has won the contest seven times.

