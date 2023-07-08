National newspaper in Mexico says its reporter was killed in western state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The national newspaper La Jornada in Mexico says its staff reporter in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit has been found dead. La Jornada reported Saturday that the body of journalist Luis Martín Sánchez Iñiguez was found on the outskirts of the state capital, Tepic. The Nayarit state prosecutors’ office says Sánchez Iñiguez had been missing since Wednesday. But the office has not confirmed the identification of the body. Sánchez Iñiguez went missing in Xalisco, Nayarit. The town has long been linked to smuggling of heroin and opium. He would be at least the second journalist killed in Mexico this year.

