Police link man to two women whose bodies were found in different Minnesota storage units

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The body of a woman who had been missing for two years was found in a storage unit, and St. Paul police said Friday that her death has been linked to a man who was charged after another woman’s dismembered body was found in a different storage unit in another Minneapolis suburb. Joseph Jorgenson hasn’t yet been charged in Fanta Xayavong’s death, but the 40-year-old was charged last week with second-degree murder in the death of Manijeh “Mani” Starren. Xayavong’s body was found Thursday in a Coon Rapids storage unit while Starren’s body was found last month in a storage unit in Woodbury.

