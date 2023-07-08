4 militants attack a police station and kill 2 security forces in southeast Iran, state TV says

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says four militants attacked a police station with grenades in the country’s southeast. The armed group attacked a police station on Saturday morning in Zahedan a city in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan province, near the border with Pakistan, triggering a shootout. Two security forces were killed. Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard said that the four militants were killed. The report quoted Alireza Marhamati, the province’s deputy governor, as saying the militants were trying to gain access to the police station and were equipped with grenades, but did not elaborate further. State-run IRNA also reported authorities hanged two men involved in the October 26 deadly attack on a mosque in the city of Shiraz, the second holiest site in Iran.

