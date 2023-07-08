Zimbabwe’s main opposition party goes to court to challenge a police decision to ban its rally

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s main opposition party has gone to court to challenge a police decision to ban a rally it wants to hold in the buildup to what will be highly scrutinized elections next month. The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party has been told it cannot hold the gathering in the town of Bindura north of the capital, Harare, on Sunday. The police order says the venue is unsuitable. The CCC says the ban is another example of how President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is suppressing and stifling opposition ahead of elections on Aug. 23. The southern African country has a history of violent and disputed elections.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.