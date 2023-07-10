Detroit-area officer charged with federal civil rights crime after punching Black man

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer who punched a 19-year-old Black man in the face and slammed his head to the ground is now facing a federal civil rights crime. A criminal complaint against Matthew Rodriguez has been unsealed in federal court Monday by the Detroit-area U.S. attorney. Jaquwan Smith was being processed at the Warren police lockup on June 13. Video shows Rodriguez exchanging words with the man before the officer punched him, knocked him to the floor and slammed his head on the ground. Other Warren officers immediately intervened and also reported the incident to managers. Rodriguez has been fired.

