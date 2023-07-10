Sex charges dismissed against reality TV doctor and girlfriend

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has dismissed sex charges against a reality TV show doctor and his girlfriend who had been accused of drugging and raping women in a case that drew international attention. Court records show charges of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense have been dismissed against Dr. Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley. Robicheaux previously appeared on a Bravo TV show called “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male.” The Orange County Register reports that Superior Court Judge Michael Leversen determined there was not sufficient evidence on the sex charges. The pair also faces drug charges and Robicheaux faces weapons charges. They previously pleaded not guilty and are due in court July 19.

