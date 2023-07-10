Ukrainian minister says he fears Russia has ‘no red lines’ to prevent attacks on nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s Energy Minister says the catastrophic collapse of a dam in southern Ukraine has made Kyiv worried that Russia might stage an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to foment panic and quell Ukrainian advances on the frontline. Herman Halushchenko said the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam while under Russian control in the Kherson region proved “there are no red lines” for Moscow in the war. While Russia accuses Ukraine of bombarding the Kakhovka dam, Kyiv blames Moscow for the attack on the dam in late May “For many many people it sounded ridiculous… and when it happened everybody understood that there are no red lines for them,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press.

