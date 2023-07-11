FBI director set to clash with Republicans on the Trump case, Hunter Biden and more

WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of the FBI is set to face some of his harshest critics in Congress as he testifies before a House committee that is leading several investigations into claims that the law enforcement agency unfairly targets conservatives. FBI Director Chris Wray’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday is expected to be contentious. Republicans are prepared to aggressively question the director on several fronts, including the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump, the ongoing investigation into President Joe Biden’s son and the push for a new FBI headquarters. The new dynamic has forced Democrats into a new position of defending law enforcement agencies they have long criticized.

