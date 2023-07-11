Iran’s president delays Africa tour without elaboration

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state media say President Ebrahim Raisi didn’t depart on a three-nation tour to Africa as planned. Raisi was supposed to travel from Tehran on Tuesday morning, but no Iranian news outlets reported him leaving. The country’s media said repeatedly over the past week that the president planned to visit Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe. Kenya’s foreign ministry said in a brief statement that the visit was delayed by a day so key memoranda of understanding could be finalized “that are central to the furtherance of relations.” The statement said the presidents would have a bilateral meeting on Wednesday. It would be unusual for Iran’s president to call off a foreign trip.

