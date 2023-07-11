Kerry to visit Beijing for climate talks amid efforts to revive relations between US and China

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Beijing next week to discuss strategies for limiting global warming, amid a push by the world’s two largest economies to reengage on multiple issues following a sharp decline in contacts. Kerry’s office said he will arrive Sunday and depart July 19. Kerry’s office said in a statement that he would aim to engage with China on addressing the “climate crisis.” Kerry’s visit comes on the heels of one by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who appealed to China on Saturday for cooperation on climate change and other global challenges.

