Larry Nassar was stabbed in his cell and the attack was not seen by prison cameras, AP source says

Larry Nassar was stabbed in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. It’s the second time Nassar, the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor, has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. The attack, which left Nassar with a collapsed lung, underscored persistent problems at the federal Bureau of Prisons. Nassar was stabbed in the neck, chest and back by a prisoner with a makeshift weapon Sunday at U.S. Penitentiary Coleman. He’s hospitalized in stable condition.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press

