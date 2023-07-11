Man takes woman hostage in hotel room at Caesars casino, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say there’s a hostage situation in the Caesars Palace casino tower involving a man and woman. Police spokesman Capt. Steve Connell says Tuesday that a man pulled a woman into a hotel room and that a window was broken. A chair and other items were thrown out and landed in the pool area below. Connell says officers have secured the area outside the room. No shots have been fired and it’s not clear if the man is armed.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.