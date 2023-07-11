SUV reported stolen with infant inside in Alabama may have rolled into thick brush, police say

PARRISH, Ala. (AP) — Police say an SUV that was reported stolen with an infant inside in Alabama may have instead rolled into thick brush where it lay hidden. Parrish police Chief Danny Woodard tells Al.com officers found the SUV in vines Tuesday morning. They found the vehicle roughly 100 yards from where it was reported stolen about 12 hours earlier. The 9-month-old girl was safe in her car seat. Investigators now say it’s likely the car was not stolen and the baby was not kidnapped. Instead, the SUV may have rolled down an embankment when the driver failed to put it in park.

