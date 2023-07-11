Todd Haynes’ ‘May December’ to open 61st New York Film Festival

NEW YORK (AP) — The 61st New York Film Festival will kick off with Todd Haynes’ “May December,” a juicy drama starring Natalie Portman as an actor preparing for a film about a years-ago tabloid scandal. Film at Lincoln Center, which puts on the New York Film Festival, announced Tuesday that “May December” — one of the standouts at this year’s Cannes Film Festival — will be the opening night film at this year’s edition. The gala will take place Sept. 29 at Alice Tully Hall. Following its Cannes premiere, Netflix acquired “May December” and will release it in theaters Nov. 17 and on the streaming platform Dec. 1. It also stars Julianne Moore and Charles Melton.

