Vondrousova wins final five games to reach Wimbledon semifinals by beating Pegula

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Marketa Vondrousova won five straight games in the final set to beat fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 and reach the semifinals at Wimbledon. Vondrousova trailed 4-1 in the third set but didn’t lose another game after that. Pegula is now 0-6 in Grand Slam quarterfinals. Vondrousova had won only four matches on grass heading into the tournament. She has now won five in a row on the surface over the last eight days. Top-seeded Iga Swiatek was playing Elina Svitolina on Centre Court in another quarterfinal match. Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic later will face Andrey Rublev on Centre Court and Jannik Sinner will play Roman Safiullin on No. 1 Court.

